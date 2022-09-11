Morgan Stanley Trims Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Target Price to GBX 260

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AIAPF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ascential Stock Performance

AIAPF stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Ascential has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

