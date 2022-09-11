Morgan Stanley Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $6.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

