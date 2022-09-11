Morgan Stanley Cuts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €93.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.38.

SNY opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

