Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.50 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $156.77 or 0.00727154 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $64.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.81 or 0.08195235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00178541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00289900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00605074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00253994 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,172,984 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

