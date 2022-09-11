Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

