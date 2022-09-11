Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Reduced by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

NYSE MHK opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $199.37. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

