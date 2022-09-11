Modefi Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $53,866.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,325,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars.

