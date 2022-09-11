MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00007651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $218.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.82 or 0.08185228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00180937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00295033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00730141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00613217 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,862,703 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

