Microtuber Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,907.00 (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Microtuber has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Microtuber coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10,907.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.32 or 0.08169351 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Microtuber

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

