MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

