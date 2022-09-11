Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$72.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.11.

A number of research firms have commented on MRU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE:MRU opened at C$72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.05. Metro has a 12 month low of C$59.14 and a 12 month high of C$73.54.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.