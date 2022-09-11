Memecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,502.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Memecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memecoin Profile

Memecoin (MEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

