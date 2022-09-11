Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,112,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.32% of Medtronic worth $3,451,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

