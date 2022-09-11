McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.89 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

