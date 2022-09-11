Mass Ave Global Inc. Raises Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Mass Ave Global Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 521.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,645 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.5% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned about 0.26% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 254,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,807. The company has a market cap of $529.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

