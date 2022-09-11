Mass Ave Global Inc. Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mass Ave Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,908 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.9% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.47. 7,178,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,042. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

