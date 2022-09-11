Mass Ave Global Inc. Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. MSCI comprises about 0.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MSCI by 13.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 18.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 287,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

MSCI traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $491.26. 428,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a 200-day moving average of $455.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

