Mass Ave Global Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Mass Ave Global Inc. cut its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 213,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,991. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

