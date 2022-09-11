Masari (MSR) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Masari has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $108,183.15 and $68.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

