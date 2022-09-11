Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

