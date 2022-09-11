Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $44,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $162.36. 1,392,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

