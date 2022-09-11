Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

