Mark Asset Management LP Takes $6.20 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Wynn Resorts comprises 0.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

WYNN traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $62.78. 1,285,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,462. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

