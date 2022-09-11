Mark Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mark Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.