Mark Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 190,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock remained flat at $2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.25.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,699,463.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares in the company, valued at $453,699,463.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,100. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

