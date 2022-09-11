Mark Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 3.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $18.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,499. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

