MakiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,683.27 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $194,683.27 and $110,589.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap (CRYPTO:MAKI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

