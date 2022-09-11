Maker (MKR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $738.02 million and $30.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $754.91 or 0.03509796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

