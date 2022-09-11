Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,983 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 2.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 2.68% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 254,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,807. The firm has a market cap of $529.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
