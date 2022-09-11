Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 2.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MSGS traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 123,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.