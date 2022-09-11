LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $466.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075165 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

