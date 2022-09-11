LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,263 shares during the period. LSB Industries comprises about 7.3% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 1.83% of LSB Industries worth $35,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $412,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LSB Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in LSB Industries by 101.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 167,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,524 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $371,000.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.