LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Position Trimmed by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,263 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up about 7.3% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.83% of LSB Industries worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 812,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

LXU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

