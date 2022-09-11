Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

