Lonestar Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

