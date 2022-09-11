Lonestar Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,950,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,000. Transocean comprises approximately 1.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.