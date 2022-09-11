LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

