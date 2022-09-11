Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.0 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

LNC stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

