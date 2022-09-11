Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

LECO traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 188,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,762. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

