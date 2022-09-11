Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $130.34. 488,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.82. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. monday.com’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

