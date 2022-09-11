Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 5,461,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,063,811. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

