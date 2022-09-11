Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $53.07. 5,370,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.