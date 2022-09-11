Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,580 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global Trading Up 10.7 %

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,393,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,553. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

