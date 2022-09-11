Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.28 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. Crown Castle comprises about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

