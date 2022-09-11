Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.19 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,817. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

