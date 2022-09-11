Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

