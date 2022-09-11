Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,884. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

