Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 83,815 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.76. 434,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

