Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 792,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,457. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

