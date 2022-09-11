Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,860,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 123.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after buying an additional 359,488 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 3,107,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,387. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

